Euronuts, Barcelona win Central Chapa Dimba

Shares

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 14 – Defending Champion in the boys’ category Euronuts from Kiambu County and Barcelona Ladies from Laikipia are the 2019 champions of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central region finals hosted at the Thika Stadium.

Barcelona Ladies clinched the top spot in the girls’ category after they thrashed reigning champions Limuru Starlets 2-1in a lively encounter.

Jane Njeri scored a brace after finding the back of the net seven minutes after kick-off before adding the second that determined the winner 15 minutes to full time to not only help her side clinch the title but also emerge as the top scorer with a total of six goals.

Ngonyo Florence scored a consolation goal for Limuru Starlets just before full time to see the march end 2-1.

“I am very delighted for what we have achieved as a team. Scoring six goals couldn’t have been possible without team work. We will keep up our training routines as we prepare for the national finals. This is a very important moment for us,” the tournament’s top scorer Njeri said.

“We’ve had a very tough opponent today, but we are happy to have triumphed. We will head to a camp for our trainings ahead of and hope it will bear fruits. The girls are dedicated, and we plan to bring the national trophy to Central,” Barcelona Ladies coach Emman Wafula said.

-Boys contest-

In the boy’s finals, Euronuts successfully retained their title against Lufa Graduates wining 2-1.

Lual Mengistu gave the Kiambu based side an early lead in the 6th minute, setting pace for ‘nuts’ before George Ndungu netted the second goal at 35th minute to seal the win for the Euronuts.

Lorere Daniel brought Lufa Graduates back into the game at 65th minutes but it was too little too late for the Laikipia’s side.

Barcelona and Euronuts received a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and will now represent Central region in the national finals scheduled for June at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru County.

The two now joined Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals set for Meru where Sh1m is at stake.

The competition now moves to Garissa for the North Eastern region final on April 24 and 25 then Nairobi region on April 27 and 28 as the race to La Liga heats up.

This year, an All-star team will be also selected from the eight regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.