Wangai wins KCB Road to the Masters in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – CJ Wangai clinched the third round and back-to-back wins of the Road to the Karen Masters at the Thika Sports Club on Saturday.

The Sigona resident professional and PGK Captain Wangai, fired an impressive 67 to emerge as the top golfer, improving his score incredibly from Friday where he shot a par round 72. Wangai finished on 5 under for the weekend.

Alfred Nandwa came in second place, shooting a round of 68 to finish on 2 under for the day.

The podium finishes were completed by Riz Charania, Simon Ngige and Dismas Indiza who all finished on 2 under for the weekend.

Greg Snow just missed out on 3rd spot finishing the round on 1 under par for the weekend.

There was a total of 36 pros who teed up for the two-day 36 hole strokeplay event which is one of the four events being used to select the Kenya team for the 2019 KCB Karen Masters which is a Challenge Tour sanctioned event for the second year running.

The Amateurs are also having their day out on the course, fighting for a share of six Karen Masters Pro-Am slots which are up for grab at the Thika Sports Club.

The overall winner (amateur) will lead the six qualifiers from Thika to the Pro-Am in June.

The Overall Winner, Men’s Winner, Lady Winner, Staff and Guest winners and the third winner of the wildcard from Thika will bag automatic tickets to grace in the Karen Masters Pro-am.

The wildcard slot continues to generate considerable interest with the winner in the last two events having been determined from a lucky pick of scorecards on the “19th hole”.

Staff winners from KCB Bank will also be fighting for one of the five slots available for them in the Road To The Masters series.

The ladies prize whose winner will play in the Pro-am also awaits some cutthroat competition.

The next round heads to Nakuru before wrapping up at the Royal Golf Club in Nairobi.

1.Top 10

2.CJ Wangai- (-5)

3.Alfred Nandwa- (-2)

4.Riz Charania- (-2)

5.Simon Ngige- (-2)

6.Dismas Indiza- (-2)

7.Greg Snow- (-1)

8.David Odhiambo- (E)

9.Erick Ooko- (E)

10.Kenneth Bolo- (E)