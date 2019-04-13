Mwendwa impressed by Cairo facilities

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 13 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, his Secretary General Robert Muthomi, Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne and Team Manager Daniel Kawinzi on Saturday toured facilities that will be used by all Group C teams for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in June.

They toured the 30th November Stadium in Cairo which will host the Group C matches, the hotel facilities that will be used by all teams including Tanzania, Algeria and Senegal as well as the training ground adjacent, just a minute to their hotel.

“Fantastic. Everything we have seen today is really brilliant and on point; the way the organizers have set up things is great. The hotel is brilliant, the training ground is very good and the stadium is amazing. We have no complains,” Mwendwa told Capital Sport in Cairo.

The Local Organizing Committee will have the next two months to firm up everything in terms of logistics, accommodation allocation and transport arrangements, but judging from how the plan has been during the draws, no hitch is expected.

Mwendwa now says the onus is on the Federation and technical bench officials to prepare the team well to ensure their return to the Cup of Nations is both emphatic and successful.

“Now what remains for us is the football bit. As a federation we are committed 100pc to ensure that this team gets the best preparations for the tournament and we are ready to come here and compete,” Mwendwa asserted further.

The federation boss and coach Migne will this week finalize on the plans for a proposed training camp in France and also finish up on the list of friendly matches to be played before the team moves to Cairo one week to the tournament.

“In the next 10 or so days we will have finished up with all the plans and we know who and who we are playing. We have not signed the contracts yet but once we do so, we will announce all the plans,” said Mwendwa.