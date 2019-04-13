KCB beat Nakuru to reach Enterprise semis

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – KCB RFC kept their dreams of bagging double alive after thrashing visitors Nakuru RFC 36-18 at the Lions Den on Saturday to progress to the Enterprise Cup semi-finals.

In other results, Kenya Harlequin mauled Blak Blad 55-0, Impala were 71-19 winners over Mwamba while Kabras beat Nondies 21-11.

It was Nakuru who led the scores with an early conversion that saw the results at 3-0.

KCB masterminded a remarkable comeback that saw them ran in several tries and conversions as the Kenya Cup semis gets underway

KCB Head Coach Curtis Olago changed his squad tactics a move that saw Michael Wanjala ran the first try for the Bankers.Ahmed shaban converted to give KCB a 7-3 lead.

It was all downhill from there as KCB attacked dozens of times breaking the deadlock.

Adrian Opondo played in Stafford Abeka to land KCB the third try leaving the scores at 19-6 before the break.

Francis Mwita went over the white for the bankers as Michale Wanjala converted to leave the scores at 26-6. KCB ran in 6 tries and three conversions during the enterprise cup quarterfinal clash.

Isaac Njoroge added next try for KCB leaving the scores at 31-6. The win will now see KCB face Impala in the semis.

The bankers will break for a one week training camp starting on Monday before resuming for Kenya Cup semi-finals that will see them play Impala Saracens.

Semis Pairing

KCB vs Impala Saracens

Kabras Sugar vs Kenya Harlequin