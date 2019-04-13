Champions Euronuts on track to defend Central Chapa Dimba title

Shares

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 13 – Defending Champion Euronuts from Kiambu will on Sunday face Lufa Graduates from Laikipia in the Boys Central region final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament.

Euronuts won against Irigiro boys from Maragua 1-0 to book a ticket to the finals while Laikipia’s Lufa Graduates overcame Nyeri’s Tetu Boys beating them 2-0 in an entertaining semi-final.

-Girls showdown-

In the other matches, Limuru Starlets will be defending their title against Laikipia’s Barcelona Ladies in the girls’ category.

Limuru Starlets ousted JYSA from Thika 1=0 while Barcelona Ladies from Laikipia were 4-1 winners over Kirinyaga Dynamo.

“We have had very entertaining football today and we are happy of our win. I am happy to have scored four goals in one match and hope to emerge the top scorer in the tournament. Our team is dedicated and we will fight for a win tomorrow,” Barcelona player Jane Njeri said after the match.

The winners in Sunday’s finals will each receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 and proceed to the national finals set for June at the Kinoru Stadium in Meru where Sh1 million at stake.

“We are not stopping at this level. We came to win the region’s title and that is what my boys will be going for tomorrow. We expect a tough battle against our opponents but we believe it is our season,” said Joseph Jagero, Coach Lufa Graduates.

The winners will join, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern in the national finals set for Meru.

This year, an All-star team will be also selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.