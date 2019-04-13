BetLion launches free to play jackpot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Betting firm BetLion, home of Africa’s largest jackpot of Sh350 million BetLion Goliat Jackpot, has launched Kenya’s first ever free to play Jackpot; The Pick 6 Jackpot.

With Sh100,000 to be won twice a week from predicting the scores of six top games, its sure to be a hit with sports and betting fans alike.

BetLion’s Pick 6 Jackpot only includes the biggest games of the week, so the players know the teams well – helping them to predict and win! There are consolation cash bonuses for those who predict five correct scores.

The first PICK 6 Games include Arsenal, Man Utd, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona and

Juventus!

“We made a commitment that BetLion will always put the customer first, the release of our completely free to play Pick 6 Jackpot confirms this promise,” observed Spencer Okach, Managing Director – BetLion Kenya.”

“By offering a completely free jackpot twice a week, every week we are giving Kenyans the ultimately BetLion jackpot experience at zero cost,” he added.

BetLion continues to keep its initial promise of delivering an innovative and rewarding product that puts the customer first.

The BetLion Pick 6 jackpot was created in conjunction with Incentive Games – an award-winning gaming software firm.