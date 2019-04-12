Tannahill Golf tourney announces Betway as 2019 title sponsor

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The oldest tournament in the country, Tannahill Golf competition on Friday announced a partnership with betting firm Betway Kenya who will be the title sponsor as the tourney marks its 95th anniversary this year at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The 2019 Tannahill Golf Tournament will run during the Easter period, teeing off on Good Friday April 19 at the Royal Nairobi Golf Course.

Nine of the top clubs from Nairobi, Western and Coastal regions of Kenya will compete over 3 rounds with the final being played on Easter Monday, April 21.

The overall winners of the tournament will be awarded with the Tannahill Shield and secure bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Qualification into the Tannahill Golf Tournament is by invitation only ensuring a field of some of the best amateurs in the country.

“Betway Kenya is keen on supporting sporting talent and the Tannahill Golf Tournament offers us a great opportunity to support young players,” Country Manager for Betway in Kenya, Leon Kiptum announced.

“We take pride in supporting these great players who we believe will go on to play in other major tournaments around the world.”

Betway continues to extend their commitment to different sporting communities including soccer, rugby, volleyball, golf and many others.

Early last month, the online betting website sponsored the Detour Match Play Championship Golden League, one of the top amateur golf tournaments in the country.

Other projects include the Betway Talent Search, promoting women’s volleyball, and sponsoring the Deaf Football Federation (DFF).

“The Tannahill Shield gives Royal the opportunity to host Kenya’s top golfers in a weekend of comradeship, sport and friendship. This year we are very fortunate to be generously sponsored by Betway and Jamii Telecommunications Limited without whom all this would not be possible,’’ Captain of the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Bernard Mwaura said.

The tournament will be open to the public throughout its course.