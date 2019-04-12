You are here:

Football Football

Kenya to face Senegal, Algeria in 2019 AFCON

by
Football
Shares
Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne (centre) with Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa (left) and Secretary General Robert Muthomi (right) in Cairo, Egypt before the 2019 African Cup of Nations draw on April 12, 2019. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 12 – Harambee Stars have been pooled alongside neighbors Tanzania, Algeria and Senegal for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21 and runs all thee way to July 19.

Kenya will play its matches at the 30th of June Stadium in Cairo and kick-off their campaign against Algeria while Tanzania who qualified on the last day with a 3-0 win over Uganda will start their campaign against Algeria.

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea Bissau

Shares

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

Comments