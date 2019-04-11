Sofapaka’s Baraza picks March coach award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Sofapaka head coach John Baraza was on Thursday named the Fidelity Insurance Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the month for March.

To win the award, Baraza guided Sofapaka to wins in the month of March from the four Kenyan Premier League matches whereby they scored eight goals and conceded just one to pick maximum 12 points available on offer.

Sofapaka began the month of March with a 1-0 win over KCB FC at home before producing a 3-0 victory away to Chemilil Sugar, then humble AFC Leopards 1-0 at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega before completing their fine run with a 3-1 triumph at home against over Mount Kenya United.

Baraza, a former Sofapaka and veteran Kenyan striker, garnered eight points in a poll conducted by SJAK Football Commission where Gor Mahia’s Hassan Oktay came second after guiding the defending Kenyan Premier League champions to three wins same as AFC Leopards tactician Cassa Mbungo who was placed third.

“I am so honored to win this award, it means a lot to me because that shows my effort has been recognized. The month of March was a blessing to us, and it was made possible by the players. I appreciate them,” Baraza said after picking the award at the team’s training base Eastleigh High School

With the win, Baraza, pocketed Sh75,000 courtesy of sponsors Fidelity Insurance and a personalized trophy.

Baraza becomes the fourth recipient of the award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima’s Paul Ogai, Mathare United’s Francis Kimanzi and Gor Mahia’s Hassan Oktay were awarded in December, January and February respectively.