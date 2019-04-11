Pogba risks Sh9.8m-per-week Utd pay cut

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Paul Pogba reportedly faces a pay cut of Sh9.8 million (£75,000)-per-week if Manchester United fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils are understood to have financially protected themselves when they negotiated to bring the France midfielder back to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

According to United insiders, powerbrokers inserted a clause which means Pogba must take a 25 per cent hit on his Sh39 million (£300,000)-per-week salary if the club fails to secure a place in Europe’s premier club competition.

Wednesday night’s 1-0 home Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Barcelona leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team with a battle to qualify in next week’s Nou Camp return.

United are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and face tough home fixtures against rivals Manchester City and Chelsea during the next fortnight.

The Manchester outfit may be commercial giants off the field but even they will feel the pinch if they miss out on around £60m in prize money for non-participation in the Champions League, which is why Pogba and some of their other higher earners are understood to be directly impacted as a result.