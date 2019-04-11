Man Utd and I are not thinking alike, says Herrera

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Apr 11 – Ander Herrera claims he won’t ‘close any doors’ as he decides his future but admits he and Manchester United are ‘not thinking alike’ over a new deal.
The Spaniard only has a couple of months left to run on his current deal at Old Trafford and the two parties have been negotiating on a potential new deal for some time.
United reportedly face competition from a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Juventus, who all want to sign Herrera on a free transfer at the end of the season.
And Herrera admits that United and his representatives are no closer to finalising a new deal at the club.
Herrera told Diario ABC: “It’s true that I only have two months left on my contract and as it is right now Manchester and I are not thinking alike and there is no renewal agreement.
“But my duty is still to continue to listen to United. What it’s clear to me is that I will continue playing for a big team.
“I take care of myself for that reason, I feel well and I want to continue in football for as long as my body allows me to because the day I retire I will begin to regret to have hung up my boots.
“I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I don’t close any doors.”
