Kenya in Pot Three of AFCON 2019 draw

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Apr 11 – Kenya will be in pot three when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw will be conducted on Friday night in Cairo, Egypt.

Kenya will be in the same pot as neighbors Uganda, South Africa, Benin as well as debutants Mauritania and Madagascar. This means the four countries cannot be drawn together.

The pots have been determined using the latest FIFA rankings released last week.

The teams have been put in four pots of six teams each with the best ranked teams in Pot 1, the next six in two, the next in three and the least ranked teams in pot four.

As hosts, Egypt are in Pot One alongside defending champions Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco. Pot Two has DR Congo, Ghana, Mali, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Algeria.

Pot four has the least ranked teams Zimbabwe, Namibia, Guinea Bissau, Angola, Tanzania and Burundi.

Procedures of the draw:

The following 4 pots will be on stage:

Pot 4: Containing the 6 teams of level IV

Pot 3: Containing the 6 teams of level III

Pot 2: Containing the 6 teams of level II

Pot 1: Containing the 5 teams of level I (Host country is in position A1)

Step 1:

Pot 4: The 6 less seeded teams of level IV will be in pot 4

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A; in position A4.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B4

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C4

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D4

o The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E4

o The sixth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F4

Step 2:

Pot 3: The 6 teams of level III will be in pot 3

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A; in position A3.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B3

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C3

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D3

o The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E3

o The sixth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F3

Step 3:

Pot 2: The 6 teams of level II will be in pot 2

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group A; in position A2.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B2

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C2

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D2

o The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E2

o The sixth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F2

Step 4:

Pot 1: The Host team is already in position A1; the holder of the title and the other 4 teams of level

I will be in pot 1

o The first ball drawn will go directly to group B; in position B1.

o The second ball drawn will go directly to group C; in position C1

o The third ball drawn will go directly to group D; in position D1

o The fourth ball drawn will go directly to group E; in position E1

o The fifth ball drawn will go directly to group F; in position F1

-Timothy Olobulu is reporting from Cairo, Egypt-