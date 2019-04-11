English Clubs join campaign to develop football coaching in Africa

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Global technology, entertainment brand and official betting partner of Arsenal Football Club, SportPesa, has announced a new scheme to help aspiring local football coaches across Africa.

‘Coaches to Count On’ will see coaching staff from SportPesa partner clubs in the UK visit South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya over the coming weeks to provide clinics for local aspiring coaches in the community.

Arsenal coaches are in South Africa to deliver a three-day session to cover all aspects of football, providing courses for coaches of varying levels of ability, followed by Southampton Coaches who will visit Tanzania end of the month while Hull City Coaches will be in Kenya early May.

SportPesa is committed to developing sporting performance across Africa, staying true to its roots in the continent.

The initiative builds on the company’s Kits for Africa campaign, which launched three years ago and has seen over 75,000 pieces of kit donated by football fans via collection points at selected games outside Everton’s Goodison Park, Hull City’s KCOM Stadium and St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

Kelvin Twissa, Chief Marketing Officer at SportPesa said: “SportPesa has a proud history of supporting grassroots sport globally and we’re delighted to announce this new scheme which uses our growing network to help develop the next generation of football coaches.”

He added; “Our Kits for Africa campaign demonstrate our commitment to inspiring budding footballers on the continent and we hope this initiative serves to continue that progress.”