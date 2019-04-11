36 pros to fight for KCB Karen Masters qualification

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Formalities of the past few days are over and its all systems go as the hunt for KCB Karen Masters slots intensify at the Par 72 Thika Sports Club this Weekend.

While the pros will be looking to up their ante on the Order of Merit, their amateur counterparts will be fighting for a share of six slots up for grabs in Thika.

The overall winner (amateur) will lead the six man Thika brigade to the Karen Masters Pro-Am in June.

The Overall Winner, Men’s Winner, Lady Winner, Staff and Guest winners and the third winner of the wildcard from Thika will bag automatic tickets to play in the Karen Masters Pro-am.

The wildcard slot continues to generate considerable interest with the winner in the last two events having been determined from a club lucky dip of scorecards at the “19th hole.”

Staff winners from KCB Bank will also be fighting for one of the five slots ailavble for them on the Road To The Masters.

The ladies prize whose winner will play in the Karen Masters Pro-am also awaits some cutthroat competition.

Saturday action will also feature a Pro-am competition with pros completing a two day 36 hole showdown with amateurs squaring off in a 18 hole stableford competition .

Mumias longhitter Dismas Indiza, Muthaiga resident pro Nelson Mudanyi and homeboy Simon Ngige will play in the same group.

Ngige was the best placed Kenyan at the Kenya Open after he birdied the par four18th with a chip from the fringe of the green. He will no doubt be among the star attractions.

After failing to make a cut on Zanaco Masters Sunshine Tour event in Zambia, Ngige will be looking to exploit home course advantage with zest and vigor.

Ngige, Indiza and Mudanyi will start at 11.08 from the first tee.

Greg Snow, who won the coveted Safari Tour Golf Series in the run up to the Kenya Open, will start from the first tee at 11:32 on Friday alongside G. Giddie and home pro Sullivan Muthugia formally of Nanyuki Sports Club.

The.never-say-never- Olympian Elisha Kasuku, Ken Abuto of Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Jeff Kubwa are among the early starters on Day One, kicking off their first rounds at the 10th tee at 11:00.

Indiza who failed to make the Kenya Open cut said that he’s looking to kickstart his Thika tour in awesome fashion.

The KCB Karen Masters is a round of the prestigious Sunshine Tour, by and large, the biggest tour series on African continent.