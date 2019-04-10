Chapa Dimba heads to Central this weekend

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – The sixth leg of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom season 2 will head to Central Region this weekend where Thika Stadium will host the youth tournament.

Eight teams will battle it out for the region’s supremacy and a chance to represent the region in the national finals set for June 2019 in Meru County and also stand a chance to be scouted for an All-Star team that will earn training in Spain thanks to La Liga.

Defending champions Euronuts from Kiambu will take on Irigiro boys from Maragua while Laikipia’s Lufa Graduates will face Tetu Boys from Nyeri in the boy’s semis.

Barcelona from Laikipia will play Dynamos from Kirinyaga as JYSA from Thika take on defending champions Limuru Starlets from Kiambu in the girl’s category.

“We are ready for the weekend and we expect very entertaining matches with the reigning team Euronuts fighting to defend their title. The giants from Mt. Kenya region are ready to display their football prowess for a chance to advance their football careers,” Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Central Region Coordinator, Naman Amboka said.

Winners in both the boys and girls category will receive a cash price of Sh200,000 each and an opportunity to represent the Central Region in the national finals while runners-up will also receive Sh100,000 each among other individualized prizes.

Already, Mombasa’s Shimanzi youth and Changamwe ladies, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza.

Joining them are Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern have booked their tickets for the national finals where Sh1,000,000 is at stake.

This year, An All-Star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.

The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propel gifted players to the national team.