National Cross champ Kirui wins Feb Sports Personality

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 9 – Reigning National Cross-Country champion Amos Kirui has scooped the StarTimes Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality Award for the month of February.

Kirui, one of the country’s emerging athletes picked up the award after winning the Senior men’s 10-kilometer race during the National Cross-Country trials held at the Eldoret Sports Club, beating the world defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor among others.

Kirui recorded 29:51 minutes to edge out Evans Keitany to second place who returned 29:58 minutes with Rodgers Kwemoi taking the final podium position in 30:00 minutes.

Kirui, the Steeplechase specialist, beat Ivory Coast rally winner Manvir Baryan and World 5000 meter champion Helen Obiri to the coveted award.

Kirui was delighted and appreciated the sponsors for the award which he said will go a long way towards his conquest for more honors in the upcoming track season.

“I’m happy to be awarded the best sports personality in February, winning the nationals was not easy beating a very good field that included Kamworor was tough. This is good motivation as I prepare for the track season and World championships later in the year.”

Following his victory, Kirui took home a personalized trophy, 42 Inch StarTimes Digital TV and Sh 100,000 prize money.

“Kirui becomes the 20th winner of the StarTimes award since its inception in 2017, we are committed to continue with this journey in recognizing outstanding performances by our sports men and women while challenging others out there to work even harder as we will continue being on the look out of the best performers and awarding the same,” StarTimes Director of Marketing and PR Japheth Akhulia said.

Kirui joins the growing list of athletes who have won the Startimes award alongside boxer Fatuma Zarika, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, Chess player Sasha Mongeli, Swimmer Maria Brunhelner, Rally driver Manvir Baryan, steeplechase women’s record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and boxer Judy Waguthi among others.