Fernando Alonso won’t decide 2020 plans before August

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 – Fernando Alonso says he will wait until the end of the current WEC season and his Indianapolis 500 bid before considering his 2020 race programme.

The double World Champion walked away from Formula 1 at the end of last season having decided that McLaren were not in a position to hand him a race winning car.

Focusing on the World Endurance Championship as well as a second attempt at the Indianapolis 500, the Spaniard has been anything but bored this season.

He even tested McLaren’s 2019 car during the recent post-Bahrain Grand Prix test.

His brief foray back into Formula 1 has many wondering whether he would consider returning to the grid in 2020.

Alonso says that is not something he will even think about before July.

“At the moment I am focusing on Spa, Indianapolis and Le Mans and until July I will not consider anything about the future,” GPFans quotes him as having told Spanish media.

“The idea is not to change around so many times, because you lose the perfection you need to succeed in a great specialty.”

But with McLaren’s form this season seemingly on the up, Alonso says he could be tempted into a F1 return if his replacement, Carlos Sainz, bags a win or three.

“It’s better to be in Q3 and to score points, but I do not feel like racing in F1 this year,” he added.

“Well, if Carlos wins two or three races before Abu Dhabi, maybe yes.”