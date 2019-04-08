AFC Leopards re-sign winger Paul Were

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – In a bid to get their season back on track, AFC Leopards have re-signed winger Paul Were n a short term deal until the end of the season, the former Greece based player coming in to reinforce the squad for the second leg.

Were arrives at the den alongside Mount Kenya United’s Boniface Mukhekhe, adding more steel to the club that had already signed David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng also on a short term deal as well as Shami Kibwana who is on loan from KCB.

“Were has signed on a short term deal but there is an option to extend the contract at the end of the season. He is a good addition because we know his quality and what he can do,” a source at the club told Capital Sports.

Were has not had a permanent stay abroad since he moved from the den and with the African Cup of Nations beckoning will be looking to get some valuable playing time as he looks to catch the eye of Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne.

Were joined AFC Leopards at the beginning of the 2012 season after moving from Tusker FC and helped the club to the 2013 Shield title before embarking on several moves abroad in 2015 that included sojourns to South Africa and Greece.