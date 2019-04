Shares

BARCELONA, Spain, Apr 6 – Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored twice in two minutes as Barcelona broke the resistance of 10-man Atletico Madrid on Saturday to go 11 points clear of their La Liga title rivals.

Diego Costa was sent off in the 28th minute at Camp Nou after appearing to insult the referee, Gil Manzano, but while Atletico held on for almost another hour, Suarez and Messi struck late to seal a pivotal 2-0 win.