Majak scores debut goal as Tusker, Mathare draw

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – New signing David Majak struck on his Kenyan Premier League starting debut as his team Tusker FC drew 1-1 away to Mathare United in a match hosted at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

Majak, the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Season 1 Most Valuable Player, send Tusker ahead at the quarter hour mark from the spot after Sydney Ochieng was hacked down in the box by Mathare’s Francis Omondi.

The lead only lasted for four minutes after Mathare United restored parity in the same fashion Tusker did found the opener through the penalty spot with Cliff Nyakeya converting the kick after Marlon Tangauzi handled in the box.

However, Tusker finished with 10 men goal keeper Emery Mvuyekure was sent off for coming off his line and handling the ball outside the box in the 79th minute.

The draw saw Tusker climb up one place in the standing, leapfrogging Kakamega Homeboyz to fifth spot with 31 points while Mathare remained fourth with 35 points.

-Mathare attacking first-

Mathare started on a high attacking Tusker as James Kinyanjui delivered a corner at the near post, but Tusker defender Eric Ambunya cleared away the ball with a diving header seven minutes after kick-off.

Five minutes later, Mathare were at it again this time through Nyakeya who broke through with a solo run on the left flank before shifting the ball to his favourite right boot, but his curler sailed over the bar.

The Slum Boys could have claimed the lead in the 26th minute had Klinsman Omulanga found the target, this is after he made a fine turn in the box, but his finish was poor as the shot missed the target by inches.

On the other end, Mathare United custodian David Okello had to come off his line to rescue his team, clearing away Ambunya’s effort who had overlapped on the right flank.

In the second half, Majak did well to break on the left but his cutback was a yard behind Sydney Ochieng’ to see Okello rush off his line to collect the ball.

Mathare failed to maximize on the advantage they got of playing with an extra man after the Tusker keeper was sent off.

This is after Tusker reserve keeper Robert Mboya denied his former side, punching away Anthony Kimani’s free-kick at the edge of the box as Ambunya cleared the rebound.