Kwale Starlets to meet Solwogidi Girls in Chapa Dimba Coast final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – With the tournament being played under footlights for the first time, Kwale Starlets and Solwogidi Girls have clinched spots in the girls’ final of the Coast Region Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Season 2 in the matches hosted at the Bomu Stadium in Mombasa on Saturday.

The two sides will now square it out in the final to determine the girls champion in Coast and who will represent the region in the national final set for June in Meru.

Lucy Kwekwe gave Kwale Starlets an early lead in the third minute before Nancy Akinyi equalized at the 17th minute while Joyce Hamisi found the back of the net at the 23rd minute placing Changamwe Ladies ahead with two goals.

Saumu Baya hit a brace at 25th minute and 29th minute respectively to change the tides for Kwale Starlets before Salama Mariga gave Starlets their fourth goal in the 43rd minute. Nelly Kache scored at the 57th minute to seal the win for Kwale Starlets with five goals.

In the other girls semis, Maindi’s Solwogidi won against Matsangaoni Ladies scoring six goals to five in a post-match penalties after the game ended in 0-0 in normal time.

The winners on Sunday will receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 and an opportunity to represent Coast in the national finals set for Meru in June. The runners-up will also pocket Sh100,000 each and there will also be other individual prizes for the best players.

Already, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern have booked their tickets for the national finals.

This year, an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides. The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propel gifted players to the national team.