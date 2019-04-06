Kenya shines in ANOCA Zone V Youth Games

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Team Kenya finished top of the table in the 2019 ANOCA Zone V Youth Games in Huye, Rwanda, collecting a total of nine medals; 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze as the four-day event concluded on Friday.

Kenya had an entourage of 28 athletes who competed in five disciplines in athletics, basketball 3×3, cycling, taekwondo and beach volleyball.

The East Africa Athletics power house started with a high spirit of showcasing their prowess in track where they collected the most medals.

Francis Leshoo Pesi, from Mogonga High School in Kisii County, opened the medal basket with the first gold in the men’s 800m with a stunning finish ahead of Mohammed Moustafa of Egypt and Mulu Tasewe of Ethiopia who settled in Silver and Bronze respectively.

Sprinters Brian Tinega, who also comes from Mogonga Secondary and Beatrice Odera Anyango, also could not disappoint giving Kenya the second and third gold medals in 100m Boys and Girls respectively.

In the boys’ 400m final, Stash Olenge collected silver behind Uganda’s Santos Akabo while South Sudan’s Joseph Akoomakoom settled on Bronze.

Judy Kosgei had to settle for silver in the girls’ 400m final in a race which was won by Eritrea’s Lidya Gegreab.

Ngong based athlete Enit Yeko gave Kenya the 4th gold medal in Girls’ 3000m while Team Captain Jackson Kavesa bagged silver in 5000m Boys as well as Jennifer Mwende who also won silver in 1500m Girls.

Tae Kwondo team Comprising of Charles Odhiambo, Teresia Nyanja and Collins Munene gave Kenya Bronze medal.