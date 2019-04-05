Shujaa come short against Fiji in Hong Kong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Kenya started their Hong Kong leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series on a poor footing losing 22-5 to Fiji in their opening Pool C match on Friday afternoon.

The Fijians sank in four tries, one of which was converted while Kenya crossed over only once through skipper Jeff Oluoch.

Shujaa welcomed back some of the senior players who have not been part of the action this season but despite their presence they could not withstand the might of the Fijians who are placed third in the standings.

The Cape Town and Hamilton 7s champions punished Kenya after they easily lost possession for holding on to the ball on the ground with Aminiasi Tuimaba touching down on the left from Jerry Tuwai’s offload.

Shujaa were punished once again for losing possession easily, Vilimoni Botitu touching down their second try of the game, crossing over after a quick side step handed him space evading Daniel Taabu who was rushing back to tackle.

Tuwai then gave Fiji a 17-0 lead when they turned over possession after Eden Agero’s stray pass. Tuwai went over under the posts with some good pace.

Andrew Amonde, making his first appearance of the season should have dotted down Shujaa’s first try of the tournament but he was brilliantly pulled down by Botitue, just a few centimetres off the try box.

In the second half though, Kenya came back determined and skipper Oluoch chalked down the first try after a quickly executed set piece that saw the ball well spread on the right.

But, the South Pacific islanders however took the game beyond doubt with Alasio Naduva dotting down the fourth try isolated on the right.

Shujaa are expected to face New Zealand in their second match early Saturday morning before winding up the group stage phase with a match up against Australia who lost their opening match to the All Blacks.