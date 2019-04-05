Kenya Sevens land Sh14mn shirt sponsorship

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The national rugby sevens team has received a major financial boost for the remaining four legs of the World Sevens Series after landing a Sh14mn sponsorship.

Chukua Selfie, a Menstar coalition campaign encouraging 18-24 year old men to know their HIV status through self-test, has entered into partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union as a Shirt sponsor for the team

The Sh14mn deal will see Chukua Selfie sponsor the Hong Kong/Singapore and London/Paris legs. This partnership will see the Shujaa front of shirt branded with the Chukua Selfie logo.

Chukua Selfie Brand representative Eric Achola said: “We chose rugby because it is widely followed by our target audience, we want to remind all the young men that even as they have fun they need to do so responsibly.”

“This sponsorship is timely, and it will enable us meet priority needs for Shujaa as they take on the world this season. We are also aware of the importance of promoting self-testing for both our players and fans. This is why we gladly accepted this partnership,” said Oduor Gangla, the newly elected KRU Chairman.

Shujaa has been without a front of the jersey sponsor since the expiry of the Magical Kenya deal at the end of last season. Bidco company was the team’s only sponsor, but their logo was at the back of the shirt.

The financial boost will come in handy especially as the team looks to evade relegation this season and the extra financial motivation might lire senior players who had not committed to the team this season to come back.