Bomu to host Chapa Dimba Coast region finals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The Coast region finals of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament will be played under the floodlights of the Bomu Stadium in Mombasa this weekend.

According to Michael Karanja, who is the Coast Region coordinator for the tournament, the finals will be played at 6pm due to the high temperatures currently being experienced in the Coastal region.

“Players’ welfare is a key component of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament. The high temperatures in Mombasa during the day could greatly affect their performance and that’s why we felt the need to have the games played in the evening,” Karanja stated.

Mombasa teams Shimanzi Youth and Kaloleni United will square it out in the first boys semifinal, while Kilifi’s Matsangaoni boys will take on Maweni United from Malindi in the second semi.

In the girls’ category, Changamwe Ladies from Mombasa will face Kwale Starlets as Matsangaoni Ladies from Kilifi playh Malindi’s Solwogidi.

The winners will receive a cash reward of Sh200,000 each and an opportunity to represent Coast in the national finals set for Meru in June. The runners-up will also pocket Sh100,000 each and there will also be other individual prizes for the best players.

Already, Kajiado’s Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern have booked their tickets for the national finals.

This year, an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides. The competition aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propel gifted players to the national team.