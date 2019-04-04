BetLion to award lucky winners with AFCON trip

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – Betting firm BetLion Kenya has launched a promotion to take one lucky fan and a friend to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for June.

Several Kenyan fans are expected to head to North Africa to support the national football team Harambee Stars, which is returning to the continental finals for the first time in 15 years.

BetLion, which offers Africa’s biggest jackpot worth Sh350 million announced the lucky fan and a friend will watch AFCON games for 3 days.

Speaking during the announcement of the promotion which starts on April 8, the Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach, said there will be a lot of prizes to be won.

“In addition the trip, there will be loads of consolation prizes such as phones, tablets and free bet tokens.

“To enter into the promotion, one simply needs to deposit and place a bet with BetLion, every Sh50 is equated to an entry. The promotion runs for 8th April to 31st May.

“BetLion has a strong commitment to being a rewarding brand, this promotion just exemplifies this promise,” Okach said.