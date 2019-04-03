Oktay Set to rotate with RS Berkane in mind

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Gor Mahia will play their fourth game in seven days when they take on Sony Sugar at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday afternoon and head coach Hassan Oktay says he will have to rotate his squad once again.

This is hugely informed by Sunday’s crucial CAF Confederations Cup quarter final first leg tie against Morocco’s RS Berkane at the Kasarani Stadium and with four first team players already out, he will not want to have another absence occasioned by injury.

“It is very tough for us because we have no time to rest. We are playing tough games within a short period of time but it is the situation we find ourselves in and we have to adapt,” the tactician stated.

He added; “It is difficult sometimes to get consistent results because all the time you have to change the team and maybe some players are not used to playing with each other. But I am happy that even in tough situations we have picked results.”

Despite the back to back games facing them, Gor has managed to open a five-point gap on top of the standings with victories over Zoo Kericho, Kariobangi Sharks and Nzoia Sugar taking them to 41 points on top of the standings.

Against Sony, the defending champions will look to extend that gap to eight and history hugely favors them as they have lost only twice in 21 meetings against the Awendo based team.

The sugar millers have failed to score against Gor over the last three meetings, K’Ogalo winning 1-0, 1-0 and 2-0. The last time Sony beat Gor was in August 2011 when they won 1-0 in Awendo.

Despite that, Oktay hopes his side will not be curtailed by fatigue and they will be in for victory in a tough tie.

Harun Shakava, Jack Tuyisenge, Ernest Wendo and Shafik Batambuze all who will be unavailable for Berkane’s visit on Sunday might be fielded after they were rested against Nzoia on Monday.

Seventh placed Sony have lost two of their last five games and won the rest and with a target of squeezing into the top five, they will be keen to take advantage of Gor Mahia’s fatigue to pick victory for the first time since 2011.