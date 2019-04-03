KCB cool down Mathare United’s title heat

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 3 – Clinton Kisiavuki’s lone goal in the 23rd minute saw KCB beat Mathare United 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday evening as the Slum Boys’ title hopes suffered a significant blow.

Mathare would have moved to second in the standings with victory against the bankers, but Saturday’s loss sees them remain fourth with 34 points, 10 behind leaders Gor who went eight clear at the top with a 3-2 win over Sony Sugar in Kisumu.

Kisiavuki scored the all important goal after 23 minutes, stretching his feet to poke the ball across the line after keeper David Okello had let Kennedy Owino’s cross slip between his fingers much to the delight of the waiting KCB midfielder.

Prior to that, Both teams had had good sniffs at goal with Cliff Nyakeya having a chance in the 11th minute when he broke into the box and tried to take a shot at goal from a tight angle, the ball rolling across the face of goal.

In the 13th minute, Eston Esiye came to the end of a beautiful team move by the bankers, the ball flowing from the left ending up in Chrispinus Onyango setting up the midfielder whose shot was inches off target.

KCB kept possession denying Mathare of the ball, something that is not seldom said of Francis Kimanzi’s men. Frank Ouna and Sammy Omollo at the helm of KCB’s technical bench had done their homework right and were shitting all spaces for the slum boys.

Five minutes to the break, Mathare had a chance to get back level when Nyakeya’s cross from the left found Clifford Alwanga lurking at the edge of the six yard box but the striker could not punish his old employers, angling his header wide.

The teams continued sizing each other up in the second half and seven minutes in, it was KCB who had a chance to double their tally but Kisiavuki could not get power behind his shot from the edge of the area after being set up by Abuko.

Mathare had the chance to get back level in the 64th minute when Bethwel Warambo was adjudged to have handled the ball as he tried to deal with a James Kinyanjui cross, referee Peter Mwai pointing to the spot.

Kevin Kimani stepped up but a fully stretched Zamu Adisa parried his effort away, much to the delight of his teammates who had strongly objected the decision.

The ball was swung quick on the counter with Owino breaking through and the bankers had their own penalty shouts turned down when Harun Junior seemed to have handled as he chested down the final cross.

Kimani was then hauled off for John Mwangi while KCB responded by arming their defensive steel, Michael Mutinda coming in for goal scorer Kisiavuki.

The bankers had another beautiful chance in the 78th minute when Crispinus dribbled his way into the box but a combination of a good block from Andrew Juma and the outstretched arms of keeper David Okello denied him the chance.