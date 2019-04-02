No pressure for Wazito ahead of Ushuru clash

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – League leaders Wazito FC will face second placed Ushuru in a mouth watering National Super League (NSL) top of the table clash at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, but Wazito head coach Fred Ambani says the team is under no pressure.

The two who are separated by two points at the apex of the standings are seen as favorites for promotion at the end of the campaign but the small issue of who lifts the title will come into play when they take on each other.

“For me, this is a game just like any other. I don’t want to build pressure on my team and say it is a must win game or anything. We are taking it easy and with no pressure and just like we always do, we want to go out there and play to win,” Ambani stated.

Wazito lost the first leg to the tax men 2-0 but Ambani says there will not be a repeat of the same, saying his charges have learnt from their misgivings and will be ready to pounce on revenge.

“We lost because they had their two chances and scored. We outplayed them and had most of the possession but couldn’t make our chances count. This time, we are ready to do better. We need to be very calm and control the game from the word go,” Ambani said.

He added; “Ushuru is a very tough team and they never give up till the last minute. We are in for a tough game.”

The taxmen come into the tie having relinquished top spot to Wazito with a shock loss to Green Commandos last week. Wazito on the other hand beat Kibera Black Stars via the same margin recovering from their previous loss to Migori Youth.

Wazito come into the tie seeking to make amends after their Football Kenya Federation Shield loss against Western Stima over the weekend and will be looking to put all their arsenal into fighting for a top flight return.

The side will miss the services of experienced defender Lloyd Wahome who picked up an injury in training last week. The former Tusker and Mathare United man has returned to training but is yet to attain the requisite fitness levels for the high pressure clash.

Meanwhile, third placed Nairobi Stima who are on 48 points same as second placed Ushuru will be at home against Kenya Police in Naivasha, the side looking to keep their promotion bid alive.

Stima recovered from their first loss of the season against Kisumu All Stars with back to back victories over Modern Coast and Coast Stima and with an form Police coming to their yard, they will be out for a tough test.

Police, under the stewardship of Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi have won all their last five games and being only five points off the promotion slots, they will be in to keep their good form running.

Meanwhile, fourth placed Kisumu All Stars will be at home against struggling Nairobi City Stars at the Moi Stadium. With one win in their last five games, City Stars have dropped to 17th in the standings and the poor performance saw them fire coach Jimmy Kintu

NSL Midweek Fixtures

FC Talanta vs Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo, 11 am)

Administration Police vs Fortune Sacco (Camp Toyoyo, 2 pm)

Wazito vs Ushuru (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15 pm)

Shabana vs Kibera Black Stars (Gusii Stadium, 3 pm)

Eldoret Youth vs Migori Youth (Eldoret Show Grounds, 3 pm)

Thika United vs Green Commandos (Thika Stadium, 2 pm)

Bidco United vs Kangemi All-Stars (Thika Stadium, 4:15 pm)

Kisumu All Stars vs Nairobi City Stars (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 12 pm)

Nairobi Stima vs Kenya Police (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm)

St Joseph’s Youth vs Coast Stima (Afraha Stadium, 3 pm)