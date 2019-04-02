Gor hit with hefty fine for Machakos chaos

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been hit with a Sh606,000 fine for the chaos that marred their 1-0 loss to KCB FC in a league tie at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on January 27.

Gor Mahia were charged by the league’s Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee for failing to control their supporters who threw projectiles into the pitch causing a 15-minute stoppage to the tie.

The club has now been ordered to pay a fine of Sh300,000 to the league managers while a further Sh200,000 will be paid to KCB FC for the damage caused to their bus by the stone-throwing fans.

A further Sh106,000 will be paid out to the Machakos County Government; Sh56,000 being for the damage of two ambulances while Sh50,000 will be to pay for the repair of a section of the perimeter fence damaged by the fans.

“That above amount should be paid within Sixty (60) days from the date of this ruling. In the event of default, the said amount shall be recovered by KPL from the Club’s share of the Premier League Sponsorship by SportPesa for the 2018-19 Club’s entitlement,” said a statement from the IDCC.

Meanwhile, the disciplinary body has warned that Gor risk being docked points should any other case of crowd trouble is reported through the season.

“The club is hereby warned that severe punishment will be meted out on it if its fans, Members and/or supporters will be found guilty of similar charge in future matches and to be precise, the Tribunal will henceforth consider docking Six (6) League points if similar acts of hooliganism is repeated by member/supporters and/or fans,” the statement stated further.