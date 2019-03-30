Mwamba, KCB, Kabras pick Kenya Cup wins

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Mwamba Rugby Club and Nakuru registered crucial victories on the penultimate round of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup season to send Nondescript out of the playoff slot with only one round of matches to go.

Mwamba beat Nondies 29-22 at the Jamhuri Showground to move to fifth with 44 points, one below Impala Saracens who beat Mean Machine 25-10 at RFUEA Grounds.

Nondies picked a losing bonus to drop to 7th with 42 points, below Top Fry Nakuru who picked a bonus win after beating Blak Blad 26-29.

Nondies’ last game will be against Kenya Harlequin, who stayed at third place despite defeat to KCB, while Mwamba are away to Oilers and Nakuru away to Mean Machine.

-Kabras win-

In Kakamega, hosts Kabras Sugar went one point above rivals KCB after bagging a 54-7 win over relegation threatened Strathmore Leos.

Kabras won with a bonus to move to 69 points as KCB stay second with 64 due to missing a bonus in their 24-10 win over Kenya Harlequin.

Fijian Jone Kubu, in his first start of the season and playing as fly-half, scored four tries for Kabras while Kenya Simbas international George Nyambua bagged a hattrick as Asuman Mugerwa got one.

-KCB beat Quins-

Elsewhere, KCB ran in three converted tries and a penalty against Kenya Harlequin’s converted try and a drop goal.

Michael Wanjala converted Davies Chenge’s try early in the first half but Quins cancelled it to level 7-7 at the interval.

Quins took a 7-10 lead through Lyle Asiligwa’s try but the 2017 and 2018 champions fought back to go 14-10 up through Samuel Asati’s try that was converted by Ahmed Shaban.

Shaban would boot three more points before Jacob Ojee put the game out of Quins’ reach with a five-pointer converted by Isaac Njoroge.

-Collated Week 15 results-

KCB 24 Quins 10 -FT

Impala 25 Machine 10 -FT

Nondies 22 Mwamba 29 -FT

Blad 26 Nakuru 29 -FT

Homeboyz 24 Oilers 26 -FT

Kabras 54 Leos 7 -FT

Kenya Cup Standing

1.Kabras 69

2.KCB 68

3.Quins 49

4.Impala 45

5.Mwamba 44

6.Nakuru 42

7.Nondies 42

8.Oilers 31

9.Homeboyz 28

10.Blad 17

11.Leos 14

12.Machine 11

-Final Round 16 fixtures-

Menengai Cream Homeboyz v KCB

Kenya Harlequin v Nondescripts

Menengai Oilers v Stanbic Mwamba

Resolution Impala Saracens v Kabras Sugar

Strathmore Leos v Blak Blad

Mean Machine v Top Fry Nakuru

Kenya Cup Top Six Playoffs: Saturday 27 April 2019

Kenya Cup Semis: Saturday 4 May 2019

Kenya Cup Final: Saturday 11 May 19

–By Raga House-