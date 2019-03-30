You are here:

Mwamba, KCB, Kabras pick Kenya Cup wins

Mwamba RFC’s Collins Injera battle with Nondescript defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Mwamba Rugby Club and Nakuru registered crucial victories on the penultimate round of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup season to send Nondescript out of the playoff slot with only one round of matches to go.

Mwamba beat Nondies 29-22 at the Jamhuri Showground to move to fifth with 44 points, one below Impala Saracens who beat Mean Machine 25-10 at RFUEA Grounds.

Mwamba RFC’s Collins Injera charges away from Nondescript opponent. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Nondies picked a losing bonus to drop to 7th with 42 points, below Top Fry Nakuru who picked a bonus win after beating Blak Blad 26-29.

Nondies’ last game will be against Kenya Harlequin, who stayed at third place despite defeat to KCB, while Mwamba are away to Oilers and Nakuru away to Mean Machine.

Assistant Referee Peris Mukoko runs back to the line. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

-Kabras win-

In Kakamega, hosts Kabras Sugar went one point above rivals KCB after bagging a 54-7 win over relegation threatened Strathmore Leos.

Kabras won with a bonus to move to 69 points as KCB stay second with 64 due to missing a bonus in their 24-10 win over Kenya Harlequin.

Fijian Jone Kubu, in his first start of the season and playing as fly-half, scored four tries for Kabras while Kenya Simbas international George Nyambua bagged a hattrick as Asuman Mugerwa got one.

-KCB beat Quins-

Calm down, we got this! Kenya Commercial Bank coach Curtis Olago showing confidence on the touchline. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Elsewhere, KCB ran in three converted tries and a penalty against Kenya Harlequin’s converted try and a drop goal.

Michael Wanjala converted Davies Chenge’s try early in the first half but Quins cancelled it to level 7-7 at the interval.

Quins took a 7-10 lead through Lyle Asiligwa’s try but the 2017 and 2018 champions fought back to go 14-10 up through Samuel Asati’s try that was converted by Ahmed Shaban.

Shaban would boot three more points before Jacob Ojee put the game out of Quins’ reach with a five-pointer converted by Isaac Njoroge.

-Collated Week 15 results-

KCB  24 Quins 10 -FT

Impala 25 Machine 10 -FT

Nondies 22 Mwamba 29 -FT

Blad 26 Nakuru 29 -FT

Homeboyz 24 Oilers 26 -FT

Kabras 54 Leos 7 -FT

Kenya Cup Standing

1.Kabras 69

2.KCB 68

3.Quins 49

4.Impala 45

5.Mwamba 44

6.Nakuru 42

7.Nondies 42

8.Oilers 31

9.Homeboyz 28

10.Blad 17

11.Leos 14

12.Machine 11

-Final Round 16 fixtures-

Menengai Cream Homeboyz v KCB

Kenya Harlequin v Nondescripts

Menengai Oilers v Stanbic Mwamba

Resolution Impala Saracens v Kabras Sugar

Strathmore Leos v Blak Blad

Mean Machine v Top Fry Nakuru

Kenya Cup Top Six Playoffs: Saturday 27 April 2019

Kenya Cup Semis: Saturday 4 May 2019

Kenya Cup Final: Saturday 11 May 19

