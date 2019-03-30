Mwamba, KCB, Kabras pick Kenya Cup wins

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30 – Mwamba Rugby Club and Nakuru registered crucial victories on the penultimate round of the 2018/19 Kenya Cup season to send Nondescript out of the playoff slot with only one round of matches to go.
Mwamba beat Nondies 29-22 at the Jamhuri Showground to move to fifth with 44 points, one below Impala Saracens who beat Mean Machine 25-10 at RFUEA Grounds.
Nondies picked a losing bonus to drop to 7th with 42 points, below Top Fry Nakuru who picked a bonus win after beating Blak Blad 26-29.
Nondies’ last game will be against Kenya Harlequin, who stayed at third place despite defeat to KCB, while Mwamba are away to Oilers and Nakuru away to Mean Machine.
-Kabras win-
In Kakamega, hosts Kabras Sugar went one point above rivals KCB after bagging a 54-7 win over relegation threatened Strathmore Leos.
Kabras won with a bonus to move to 69 points as KCB stay second with 64 due to missing a bonus in their 24-10 win over Kenya Harlequin.
Fijian Jone Kubu, in his first start of the season and playing as fly-half, scored four tries for Kabras while Kenya Simbas international George Nyambua bagged a hattrick as Asuman Mugerwa got one.
-KCB beat Quins-
Elsewhere, KCB ran in three converted tries and a penalty against Kenya Harlequin’s converted try and a drop goal.
Michael Wanjala converted Davies Chenge’s try early in the first half but Quins cancelled it to level 7-7 at the interval.
Quins took a 7-10 lead through Lyle Asiligwa’s try but the 2017 and 2018 champions fought back to go 14-10 up through Samuel Asati’s try that was converted by Ahmed Shaban.
Shaban would boot three more points before Jacob Ojee put the game out of Quins’ reach with a five-pointer converted by Isaac Njoroge.
-Collated Week 15 results-
KCB 24 Quins 10 -FT
Impala 25 Machine 10 -FT
Nondies 22 Mwamba 29 -FT
Blad 26 Nakuru 29 -FT
Homeboyz 24 Oilers 26 -FT
Kabras 54 Leos 7 -FT
Kenya Cup Standing
1.Kabras 69
2.KCB 68
3.Quins 49
4.Impala 45
5.Mwamba 44
6.Nakuru 42
7.Nondies 42
8.Oilers 31
9.Homeboyz 28
10.Blad 17
11.Leos 14
12.Machine 11
-Final Round 16 fixtures-
Menengai Cream Homeboyz v KCB
Kenya Harlequin v Nondescripts
Menengai Oilers v Stanbic Mwamba
Resolution Impala Saracens v Kabras Sugar
Strathmore Leos v Blak Blad
Mean Machine v Top Fry Nakuru
Kenya Cup Top Six Playoffs: Saturday 27 April 2019
Kenya Cup Semis: Saturday 4 May 2019
Kenya Cup Final: Saturday 11 May 19
