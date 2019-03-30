Gor hit Kariobangi Sharks to go top of KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Defending champions Gor Mahia have moved to the top of the Kenyan premier League standings for the first time this season after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

First half goals from Lawrence Juma and Francis Kahata saw Gor come back from a goal down to pick their 12th win in 17 games.

The defending champions are now on 38 points, two ahead of Sofapaka who have dropped down to second spot and have two more games at hand.

In the other only KPL tie this Saturday, Chemelil Sugar handed themselves a massive survival boost after beating 11-time champions Tusker FC 2-1 at the Chemelil Complex in Awasi.

Boniface Muchiuri had given Tusker an early lead before Lucas Waitere drew the sides level and Musa Oundo scored the winner from the penalty spot.