Cheptegei revenges to deny Kamworor hat-trick

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei made amends for his miscalculation two years ago on home soil in Kampala to win gold and condemn defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor to bronze at the 2019 IAAF World Cross Country Championships Senior men’s race in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

Cheptegei became the first ever Ugandan to win the title, leading a 1-2 for the Kenyan neighbors with 19-year old Jacob Kiplimo coming in second, a first loss for him since July 2018.

The Ugandan famously let his guard down in Kampala when he threw away a 12-second lead over Kamworor, burning down to finishing the race way out of the medal brackets.

Kamworor who had shown promise sticking to the leading pack throughout the race fell flat on his ambition for a hattrick as he finished third.

“I am happy to take bronze because I gave it my all and this is what I got. The race was good from beginning but the course is really tough. The hilly section was the toughest and the downhill was also very exhaustive,” Kamworor said after the race.

Uganda also won the overall team title ahead of Kenya, with Ethiopia finishing third.

