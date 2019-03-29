Sports Kenya bows to pressure, Gor back at Kasarani

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The body mandated to run government owned sports facilities in the country, Sports Kenya, has bowed to social media pressure and allowed Gor Mahia to use the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani for their CAF Confederations Cup quarter final match against RS Berkane on April 7.

In a statement released by its Director General Pius Metto on Friday evening Sports Kenya say they have asked the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) to end their shopping expo that was to run from April 3-7, a day before.

This means that the Kasarani Stadium will be available for Gor to use on Sunday April 7th.

The same director general had earlier on written to Gor Mahia telling them to ‘either use Meru or Machakos’ as they had made prior arrangements with KAM to have the expo at the stadium and that stance was not about to change.

This is despite Kasarani, constructed in 1987 to host the All Africa Games being a Sports Complex and first priority always given to sporting events.

Social media had gone bonkers entire Friday afternoon with football lovers protesting the decision to push Gor to the second-grade Machakos stadium and give priority to KAM who have almost zero connection to sports.

Sports Kenya had attempted to flex their muscles shutting down the calls for them to consider their primary role of promoting sports in the country, but the power of Kenyans on Tiwtter ultimately became too much for them to bear.