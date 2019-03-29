Snow sinks two eagles to take Day One lead on Nyali’s KCB Road to the Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 29 – Despite a disappointing four over on the par 4 hole 2, Greg Snow made two eagles to take an early lead on the second round of the KCB Road To The Masters.

The Muthaiga Golf Club professional fired 2 under par 69 at the Par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club and was all smiles after his round.

“Today’s round was all good, save for one bad hole where I shot 4 over. My tee shot landed on the tress and had to contend with a three putt on that hole. I hit the par fives really well and I’m glad to start the coast round on a high. The strategy tomorrow is the same, hit the fairways more and try to cut the high scores.”

Snow parred 9 holes, made 4 birdies on the 5th, 7th, 14th and 17th and dropped shots holes 10, 13, for a score of 36 in the front nine and 33 in the second nine. Four players CJ Wangai, Sujan Shah, Muthaiga’s Frank Matilo and Ngugi Njuguna tied for second on a gross total of 3 over par 74.

Wangai who is also the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Captain had this to say: ” It was such a tough day. The coast heat was intense. I think this is the hottest it has ever been for us at the Nyali course.”

“The par 4 hole 4 was my biggest undoing with a triple bogey. I managed only one birdie on the course today on hole 13. It is one of the toughest holes on the course. Its dog leg left which requires precision.”

It was a bad day at the office for Dismas Indiza who is lying joint ninth after the opening round. He went to bed with 5 over par 76.

“The searing heat made it really tough for us. But we hope to make up for the bad score tomorrow,” said Indiza.

A total of 32 pros are taking part in the event. There will be no cut for the two-day event but only the top 15 after round two will be eligible for the prize money of Ksh. 500,000 which is part of the Ksh. 2 million at stake for four events.

Amateurs will also be playing tomorrow in pursuit of six Pro-Am slots available for each club. The overall winner, guest winner, staff winner, ladies winner, men’s winner and the wildcard determined by the club will qualify for the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am. The KCB Karen Masters in its third edition will be running its second successive year in the Sunshine Tour.

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

Greg Snow 69 (-2)

T2 CJ Wangai 74 (+3)

T2 Sujan Shah 74(+3)

T2 Frank Matilo 74(+3)

T2 Ngugi Njuguna 74 (+3)

T6 D. Odhiambo 75 (+4)

T6 H. Kutwa 75 (+4)

T6 Kopan. Timbe 75 (+4)

T9 Dismas Indiza 76 (+5)

T9 Richard Ainley 76 (+5)

T9 W. Karanja 76 (+5)

T9 Ken Abuto 76 (+5)