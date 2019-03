Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Mar 28 – Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract.

The former United striker was appointed as the club’s caretaker boss in December following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has won 14 of his 19 matches in charge, helping to propel United back into the race for a top-four finish.

