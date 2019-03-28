Gor’s Wendo handed three-match suspension

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – Gor Mahia will be without midfield enforcer Ernest Wendo for their home and away CAF Confederations Cup legs against Morocco’s RS Berkane as well as the first leg of their semi, if they make it through, after being slapped with a three-match suspension by CAF.

Wendo was handed a straight red card in the final Group D match against Angola’s Petro Atletico which attracts a two-match ban and according to a statement from the continental football body, he will serve an additional match ban having previously served a ban for consecutive yellow cards.

In a further blow for the reigning Kenyan champions, dependable striker Jacques Tuyisenge and left back Shafik Batambuze will miss both home and away legs against Berkane after being dished with two match bans each.

Batambuze was handed two yellow cards against Petro, a red card that automatically attracts a two-match suspension. Tuyisenge has meanwhile been suspended after receiving his fourth yellow card of the competition.

-Shakava to miss home tie

Skipper Harun Shakava will meanwhile miss the home leg of the Berkane duel after receiving his second competition yellow card.

The only good news for Gor is that keeper Fredrick Odhiambo will be available for selection after his initial charge of unsporting behavior was dropped.

In Shakava’s absence, head coach Hassan Oktay will be delighted with the return of Joash Onyango who played a brilliant match for the national team in last Saturday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

This was his first match since recovering from injury.

It will be Tuyisenge’s absence that will hurt the reigning Kenyan champions the most with the Rwandese being a key figure in the attacking front, his goals and assists having played a crucial role in seeing Gor advance thus far.

Dennis Oliech, Francis Mustafa and Nicholas Kipkurui will now be expected to step up as Gor looks to create further history by advancing to their first ever semi final.

Gor host the first leg against Berkane on April 7 with the return tie set for a week later.