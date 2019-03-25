Homeboyz miss out on Kenya Cup play-offs

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – Last year’s second place finishers Homeboyz RFC will miss out on the play-offs of this year’s Kenya Cup after last weekend’s loss at the hands of Kenya Harlequins saw them mathematically knocked out of making the top six with two rounds of matches left.

Homeboyz were hammered 32-17 by Kenya Harlequin to see them drop to ninth in the standings with 27 points, falling below Menengai Oilers who were just promoted at the start of this season for their maiden Kenya Cup appearance.

Meanwhile, holders KCB and Kabras Sugar have assured themselves home semi-final ties after picking victories over the weekend that saw them firm up a hold on second and first spot respectively.

Both Kabras and KCB lead with 64 points with Kabras having a better goal difference. Third placed Kenya Harlequin cannot catch the two as they have 49 points with the maximum points they can pick from the remaining matches being 10; which would put them at 59.

KCB’s last two matches are against Quins and Homeboyz while Kabras host Strathmore Leos and finish with Impala in Nairobi.

Whoever finishes top between KCB and Kabras Sugar will host the final, may they progress. KCB has hosted the last two finals beating Kabras Sugar in both occasions.

Quins need only three points from their next two matches to seal third place which would see them play whoever finishes sixth in the playoffs. They head to KCB on their next match-day with Nondies set to visit RFUEA Grounds on the last day of the regular season.

Fourth placed Nondies(41), fifth placed Impala(40), sixth placed Mwamba(39) and seventh placed Nakuru (37) are all in contention for a playoff slot. Nondies are home to Mwamba on matchday 15 which gives Nakuru an advantage to enter top six may they beat Blak Blad at Kenyatta University.

The relegation battle is between Blak Blad(10) on 16 points, Strathmore Leos(11) on 14 points and Mean Machine(12) on 11 points. Machine need maximum points in their last two matches, against Impala(A) and Nakuru(H) and hope Blad and Leos don’t win.

Blad host Nakuru on matchday 15 before end-of-season cracker against Leos at Strathmore University.

-Courtesy Raga House