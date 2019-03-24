You are here:

Zarika stops hard punching Phiri to defend WBC title

Fatuma Zarika was announced the winner by a unanimous decision to retain her WBC Title fir the third time. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 – Kenya’s Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika won a unanimous points decision against hard punching Zambian Catherine Phiri to retain the World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight title for the third successive time in an epic bout on Friday night at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

Weaving, bobbing and ducking, Zarika tormented the Zambian with heavy shots to the head before an enthusiast crowd that was also attended by Kenya’s former world boxing super middleweight champion, Conjestina Acheing to ensure the title remains at home.

Kenya veteran boxer Conjestina Achieng congratulates Fatuma Zarika after defending her WBC title. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

A seemingly frustrated Phiri trailed Zarika throughout the 10-round scheduled title fight and appear go for a knocked out which came a cropper.

Judge 1 scored it at 98-92, judge 2 had it 99-91 and judge 3 gave a scoping point of 97-93.

Zambian Catherine Phiri battles it out with defending champion Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The win saw Zarika improve her pro record to 32 wins being 10 Technical Knock Out wins, 12 loses and three draws while the Zambian dipped to 16 wins and 4 loses.

