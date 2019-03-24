Zarika stops hard punching Phiri to defend WBC title

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 – Kenya’s Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika won a unanimous points decision against hard punching Zambian Catherine Phiri to retain the World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Bantamweight title for the third successive time in an epic bout on Friday night at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

Weaving, bobbing and ducking, Zarika tormented the Zambian with heavy shots to the head before an enthusiast crowd that was also attended by Kenya’s former world boxing super middleweight champion, Conjestina Acheing to ensure the title remains at home.

A seemingly frustrated Phiri trailed Zarika throughout the 10-round scheduled title fight and appear go for a knocked out which came a cropper.

Judge 1 scored it at 98-92, judge 2 had it 99-91 and judge 3 gave a scoping point of 97-93.

The win saw Zarika improve her pro record to 32 wins being 10 Technical Knock Out wins, 12 loses and three draws while the Zambian dipped to 16 wins and 4 loses.