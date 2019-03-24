Harambee Stars lose to Ghana to finish second

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24 – Harambee Stars finished second in Pool F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier after falling 1-0 to the Black Stars of Ghana away in Accra in the final round played on Saturday.

Both teams had already qualified for the continental showpiece to take place in Egypt in June with Kenya returning to the Nations Cup for the first time in 15 years.

Kenya did well to contain the hosts in the better part of the match before soaking in pressure seven minutes to stoppage time when Caleb Ekuban received a pass to turn inside out Kenya’s defender Joash Onyango before smashing the ball past keeper Patrick Matasi with his left foot.

The win saw Ghana avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered in Nairobi when the two sides met in Nairobi to finish top of the Group with nine points while Kenya dropped to second remaining with six points.

Kenya’s first effort came from attacking midfielder Eric Johanna who tested Ghana keeper Richard Oori with a fine shot four minutes after kick-off, parrying the ball away.

Ghana found the back of the net but the goal was disallowed after deadly player Andre Ayew scored in the 34th minute, referee ruling a foul on Matasi.

This is after dangerman Thomas Partey took the resultant free kick but it flew over the bar and he as well missed with an easier opportunity when he shot high with the keeper down in the 22nd minute, having gone high for Christian Atsu’s cross, and missed.

The two teams will now await the Nations Cup draw to be held April 12 in Cairo, Egypt.