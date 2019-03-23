Capital FM stops Ghetto Radio reggae in 17-8 friendly victory

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22 – In what was a one-sided affair, Capital FM football team ripped apart Ghetto Radio, handing them a cricket score of 17-8 thrashing in the eagerly awaited friendly match hosted at Nairobi’s Grogon artificial turf on Friday night to leave the Ngara based side singing the tune of ‘Babylon’.

Ghetto had no choice but to learn from the Best Mix of Music and as promised in the pre-match, the Capital FM football team led by skipper Lassie Atrash did not disappoint the fans who turned up in large numbers to cheer the 2016 World Champions.

Playing the seven-aside match, the Capital FM team started with a bang, demolishing the hosts Ghetto Radio 10-3 in the first half, with speedy attacking midfielder Kristian Malumbe grabbing a hat-trick as Vincent ‘Vinno’ Otieno hit the target twice while Atrash, Keysha Shagava, Ali Athman also found the back of the net.

On resumption for the final half, Capital FM got even better ruining Ghetto Radio’s captain Paul Polosa’s birthday by adding seven more goals with Ghetto only managing to find the back of the net five times.

The sweet victory ensured Capital FM continue holding their bragging rights and stretching dominance over the Ghetto boys, making it two out of two wins, having met only twice.

“It has been a good outing we really enjoyed playing against Ghetto, and as promised, we had intended to just hit them five, but we have shown them that we are the champions. The interaction was amazing and its good that we have bonded, this is one of many we will organise more, next time we will host them,” Atrash said after the match.

On his part, Polosa was grateful for the friendly, acknowledging the defeat but vowed to come back stronger.

“I have enjoyed every bit, though we lost heavily its part of football. We had a great evening and the interaction with Capital FM was one of a kind, the two media stations do have totally different audience but today we learnt from each other,” Polosa, a former Nairobi City Stars defender said.

The Capital FM team also comprised of Alex Isaboke who was the shot-stopper, Shuyab, David Muba, Solomon Okeyo, Jeff Ooko, Shaffi Soud, Joe Kisila, Anita Nderu, Ivy Mang’eli, Ashley Ali, DJ Shwaz and Team Manager Duncan Kikata.

Banter between the two sides began on the eve and on the day of the match with both sides taking to social media to flex their muscles on who is the king of football using the hashtag #GhettoRadioVsCapitalFM

Capital FM was the first to hit the ground running, by seeing their Sports Presenter Davis Ayega read the Sports Bulletin in ‘sheng’ before Ghetto Radio rebattled.

After the match the banter was taken to even a higher level with Ghetto Radio who were boasting of knowing the beautiful game of football facing the mockery from fans.

The friendly dubbed ‘the battle of the city’ was to build a strong relationship between the two Radio Stations that rock the airwaves in the capital city.This is the huge win that Capital FM football team has ever recorded.