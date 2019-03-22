Musa selected to oversee NOCK Performance Program

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 22 – Harambee Stars veteran Musa Otieno and former Kenya Sevens head coach Felix ‘Totty’ Ochieng are among five members selected by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) to oversee the Elite Performance Program.

Others are rugby veteran Humphrey Kayange who will head the team by virtue of being athlete representative in the NOCK Executive Committee, athletics coach Julius Kirwa and Tennis coach Rosemary Owino.

The five will be tasked to support the Technical functions of the Executive and advise on Athlete’s Scholarships Management, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Scholarships Program, Oversight on Training Programs and Assessment of Scholarships Applications.

The team will work with the National Federation Coaches to ensure that there is maximise usage of the scholarship program for all athletes and teams which get scholarships from and through the National Olympic Committee.

The National Olympic Committee recently provided 8 Scholarships to various athletes.

The Elite team on Friday morning started meetings with the respective coaches of these athletes so as to ensure there is efficient monitoring and evaluation of these programs.

In the coming days, the National Olympic Committee will be announcing further scholarships for additional athletes and Teams.

National Olympic Committee through this Team will starti engaging Consultants in various fields to assist the athletes and teams.

The team will further work will various organisations and institutions which can help us provide a conducive training environment of the athletes.

“We would like to create a suitable environment for Elite Athlete Performance and even before we establish a physical High-Performance Center, we are starting the virtual program. The aim through this team is to adopt a culture of high performance and incorporation of modern scientific methods of training across all the sports in Kenya,” NOCK Ag. Secretary General Francis Mutuku said in a statement.

“We shall at the initial stage provide support for Strength and Conditioning support and facilitate the National Coaches working with the Elite athletes in terms of knowledge sharing and capacity building,” NOCK added.