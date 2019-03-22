Arsenal legend says Percy Tau is good enough for Premier League

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22 – Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau is talented enough to play in the English Premier League for Brighton.

Tau joined the Seagulls in July last year for a fee in the region of R50 million however was forced to go on loan to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium due to work permit issues.

Wright was the guest speaker at a recent event in London where he gave a motivational speech to members of Bloemfontein Celtic’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge squad.

Siwelele were in England on tour which was the prize they received for winning the MDC title in February. During their trip they have played the reserves of West Ham United (losing 2-1) and Fulham (a 2-2 draw).

In the draw with the Cottagers, they became the first South African team to play in a match featuring Video Assistant Referee technology.

Nonetheless, in his speech to the Celtic players, Wright insisted that Tau could play in the EPL.

He said: “Look at Percy, I’ve seen him. You can’t tell me Percy cannot play at Brighton. He’s good, brilliant…a good footballer, man! You have to judge people on their abilities.

“It’s going to be difficult for South African players to play in England because of the work permit situation and getting SA to a level where a player can come straight to England and get the work permit.

“That’s why you need football people making these decisions. It’s not decisions for government people, civil servant people…football people have to take control of this situation.

“The problem is that [in the UK] they don’t take you on talent. They take you on logistics and red-tape … you have to play a certain amount of games internationally.”