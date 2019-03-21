Oktay named February coach of the month

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Gor Mahia’s Hassan Oktay has been named the Fidelity Insurance Kenyan Premier League coach of the month for February after leading his side to a run of four wins and a draw in five matches.

The Cypriot who took charge of the team at the start of the new season in December beat Sofapaka’s John Baraza and Posta Rangers’ John Kamau to the gong after receiving the most votes from the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) football committee.

“This win has com e because of my players an e technical bench, it has been a tough month because we had to juggle playing in the CAF Confederation Cup and the league. I feel so great to be appreciated with this wonderful club,” Okay said after receiving the award at the Camp Toyoyo Ground.

Gor produced superb league performances in the month where they began with a 1-0 win away to Vihiga United before silencing their traditional rivals AFC Leopards 2-0 in their subsequent match at the Moi Stadium Kasarani.

The 17-time Kenyan champions saw off in-form Sofapaka 1-0 in their third match at Afraha Stadium but were held to a one all draw by Western Stima in their fourth encounter at Kasarani.K’ogalo defied a numerical disadvantage to edge Tusker 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos in the final match of the month.

Oktay garnered 12 points in a poll conducted by an SJAK panel to beat Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala who came second with 8 points.

Mwalala who was voted the second best tactician in January had guided Bandari to four wins and a draw in the month.

Oktay becomes the third recipient of the award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima’s Paul Ogai and Mathare United’s Francis Kimanzi we’re decorated in December and January respectively.