Sofapaka hitman Kasumba bags Feb gong

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 20 – Sofapaka hitman Umaru Kasumba has scooped the February Sportpesa/LG Player of the month award in a ceremony that took place on Wednesday at the team’s training backyard, Eastleigh High School.

The Ugandan talisman netted four goals in three games, in the process helping Sofapaka, the 2009 Kenyan Premier League Champion, register three wins and a draw.

Kasumba opened his February account with a goal in Batoto Ba Mungu’s 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks, before netting Sofapaka’s opener as they came from behind to snatch a point against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium.

He wrapped up the month with a brace in an emphatic 4-1 victory over then league leaders Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium.

Kasumba trounced Bandari’s Congolese striker Yema Mwana and Gor Mahia’s Nicholas Kipkirui to scoop the gong after getting 19 points while Mwana came in second with 15 as Kipkirui finished in third with 14 points in a selection conducted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Football Commission.

“I’m very pleased to win this award because it is my first ever.

It presents a challenge to me Because I have to keep performing. There cannot be room for complacency since I want to win the golden boot this year

I have the advantage of being coached by someone who won the golden boot four times during his playing time,” Smiling Kasumba said.

With the award, he went home with Sh100, 000 courtesy of sponsors Sportpesa, a personalized trophy and a 49-inch TV courtesy of LG Electronics. The entire Sofapaka team also pocketed Sh100,000.

He becomes the third recipient of the award this year after Kakamega Homeboyz attacking midfielder Peter Thiong’o who won the December award, and Bandari FC winger Abdalla Hassan who bagged it in January.

Kasumba still harbours the dream of playing for Uganda Cranes and wants to keep scoring until he catches the eye of national team selectors.

“It is every person’s dream to play for their country and I’m hoping that with the hard work I’m putting in, one day my time will come. I cannot fault them for overlooking me now, I just have to work and work until I impress them,” he added.