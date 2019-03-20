Klopp urges Salah to use Liverpool teammate Mane as inspiration

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 20 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah should use Sadio Mane as inspiration as the Egypt star looks to hit peak form after an inconsistent season.

Salah scored 44 times in his debut season with Liverpool, but his second campaign has not been so smooth.

Although Salah has 20 goals in the current campaign, his goalless run of seven matches is the longest he has experienced since a 10-game streak for Roma in 2015-16.

That is a concern, with Liverpool chasing their first English title since 1990 and also through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Senegal winger Mane is in fine form and has moved level on 20 goals with Salah, after netting 11 in as many games.

Mane had gone goalless in eight outings in November and December during a spell of 17 matches in which he scored just three times.

Having seen Mane work through his drought successfully, Klopp believes Salah will soon see his luck change in front of goal as well.

“Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it’s sometimes like this,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“He is in a really good moment, of course. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.

“That’s exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same, just work, do the right things and it will come again.

“He’s just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment — he is in brilliant shape, that’s true.

“But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored. That’s how it is, all good.”