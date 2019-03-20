Gor to face Morocco’s Berkane in CC quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the quarter finals of the CAF Confederations Cup after the draw was conducted on Wednesday evening in Cairo.

Gor secured a first ever slot in the quarter finals of the continental championship after finishing second in Group D following their last day 1-0 win over Angola’s Petro Atletico at the Kasarani Stadium last Sunday.

“I had a feeling we would get a team from Morocco. I know it is going to be tough because North Africa is never an easy ground but we will prepare well for them. Now the homework is get to watch some few games and know how they play,” Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay said.

He added; “At Gor we don’t have such technology to track opponents but we will work with what we have. I know we have lost matches in North Africa but this time, it will change. We are determined to make more history for Kenyan football.

Gor will start the tie at home on April 7 before playing the return leg in Berkane a week later

Berkane who were promoted to the top tier in the 2012/2013 season lie ninth currently in the Moroccan Botola league with 27 points off 21 matches and have lost their last two domestic matches.

The Moroccans topped their group with 11 points having won three matches, drawn two and lost one. They were in the same group with local rivals Raja Cassablanca, Hassania Agadir and Congo’s Otoho.

They beat Hassania home and away, beat Otoho at home and drew away, lost 4-2 away to Raja and drew at home.

Elsewhere, Musa Mohammed and Duncan Otieno’s Zambian employers Nkana will face a trip to Tunisia to take on CS Sfaxien, the only unbeaten side from the group stages.

Full draw

Nkana FC (Zambia) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) v Al Hilal (Sudan)

Hassania Agadir (Morocco) v Zamalek (Egypt)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) v RS Berkane (Morocco)

-More to follow