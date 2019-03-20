You are here:

Gangla elected new Kenya Rugby Union chair

New KRU boss Oduor Gangla addressing the press during a past event. PHOTO/File

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – Geoffrey Oduor Gangla has been elected as the new Kenya Rugby Union chairman after beating his closest competitor Sasha Mutai by 13 votes in the election exercise carried out at the RFUEA Grounds on Wednesday evening.

Gangla managed to get 33 votes against Mutai’s 20 with former Kenya Commercial Bank RFC chairman Asiko Oworo only managing two.

He (Gangla) will now have to resign from his position as the Union Honorary Secretary to take over the new post for a period of two years as per the Sports Act (2013). He takes over from Richard Omwela who chose not to defend his seat despite being constitutionally allowed to.

The election was carried out despite a letter from the Sports Ministry on Tuesday evening asking for its postponement for ‘consultations’.

“We received the letter yesterday but decided since there is no court order or a decision from the members in an AGM not to carry out the election, we will continue as per our constitution,” said Omwela as he addressed the AGM.

