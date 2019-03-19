PSG slam Evra homophobic comments

Shares

PARIS, France, Mar 19 – Paris Saint-Germain have condemned the behaviour and comments of Patrice Evra as a social media spat turned nasty with the former France captain calling the Parisians “a bunch of queers”.

Tensions began to mount when Evra posted a video on Instagram, where he has 5.8 million followers, from PSG’s stadium celebrating Manchester United’s stunning 3-1 away win in the Champions League last 16.

This drew criticism from former PSG player and television pundit Jerome Rothen, who was a France and Monaco teammate of Evra.

Evra responded to Rothen by threatening to “smash his face in”.

The left-back, who played 379 times for Manchester United and 81 times for France, has a history of provocative statements and was the French captain during their infamous strike at the 2010 World Cup.

The French champions released a statement decrying Evra’s behaviour on Tuesday.

“We strongly condemn Patrice Evra’s homophobic insults aimed at us, our representatives and former players on social media,” the statement said.