Kenya Prisons recover to hit Nkumba in Cairo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Kenya Prisons fought back from a set down to beat Uganda’s Nkumba University three sets to one in their second group match at the African women volleyball club championship in Cairo on Monday night.

Prisons found themselves trailing after losing the opening set 26-24, but managed to recover winning the second set 27-25 and following that up with 25-16 and 25-22 in the next two.

Nkumba were on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead having bossed the second set, but Josp Baraza’s girls managed to steady the ship to sneak in and win 27-25 to give themselves a lifeline and some hope of picking victory.

They made easy work in the next two sets to pick their second victory in the championship having started off with a straight sets win over Ivory Coast’s Asec on Sunday.

Prisons got into the court just over 24 hours after arriving in Cairo following their late clearance and they showed no signs of fatigue winning easy in sets of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-8.

Meanwhile, KCB head coach Japheth Munala will be looking to win the second consecutive match and qualify for the quarter finals when they face Egypt’s Sporting Club this afternoon.

-Munala happy

Munala says he is happy with the shape of his team especially after starting off their campaign with victory over Congo’’s DGSP on Saturday.

“I am happy with how the team is fairing so far and our target is to seal the quarter final place before facing Tunisia’s Carthage in our final match. I have watched the Egyptians training and on the court and I am confident if we get our strategies right we can win,” Munala said.

In the early serve off, Kenya Pipeline will also be looking out for qualification to the quarters when they take on another Egyptian opponent, Shooting Club.